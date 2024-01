The executive order introduces new measures to curb international competition for US jobs, including highly skilled positions in research and academia.

Trump Suspends H-1B Immigration Visas for Foreign Workers

Trump Suspends H-1B Immigration Visas for Foreign Workers

The executive order introduces new measures to curb international competition for US jobs, including highly skilled positions in research and academia.

The executive order introduces new measures to curb international competition for US jobs, including highly skilled positions in research and academia.