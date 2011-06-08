ADVERTISEMENT
H. pylori

helicobacter pylori pylori gut bacteria stomach mouse
Image of the Day: Gastric Colonies
Chia-Yi Hou | May 6, 2019 | 1 min read
Scientists map the presence of Helicobacter pylori in the stomach of mice, showing where the bacteria colonize the gastric glands.
Flies’ Feet Can Spread Bacteria
Kerry Grens | Nov 26, 2017 | 2 min read
Lab experiments and metagenomic analyses of flies’ resident bacteria indicate that the insects carry microbes from place to place on their legs.
Microbes Meet Cancer
Kate Yandell | Apr 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
Understanding cancer’s relationship with the human microbiome could transform immune-modulating therapies.
Week in Review: July 14–18
Tracy Vence | Jul 18, 2014 | 3 min read
Converting heart muscle to pacemaker cells in pigs; alternative splicing and the human proteome; questioning a reported yogurt mold-illness link; H. pylori swiftly find mouse stomach injuries
New insights into Parkinson’s Disease
Tia Ghose | Jun 8, 2011 | 1 min read
A slew of recent studies sheds light on the neurodegenerative disorder Parkinson disease.
