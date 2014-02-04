ADVERTISEMENT
H10N8

New Bird Flu Threat?
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 4, 2014 | 2 min read
Chinese officials report the first two human cases of H10N8 avian influenza, one of which is linked to the death of a 73-year-old woman.
