  3. haemolytic uraemic syndrome

Sprouts spawn deadly E. coli
Megan Scudellari | Jun 13, 2011 | 1 min read
Authorities conclude contaminated beans and bean sprouts from a German farm were the source of the recent E. coli outbreak in Europe.
E. coli epidemic baffles doctors
Cristina Luiggi | Jun 3, 2011 | 1 min read
A highly virulent strain of E. coli that has already killed two people and infected around 800 (most of whom live or had visited northern Germany) has proved an enigma for epidemiologists. 
