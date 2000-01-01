Sharing interim findings of an investigation into strange illnesses among US diplomats and intelligence officials, the CIA says it’s unlikely that they are the result of directed energy or other weapon levied by an adversary.

Mysterious Havana Syndrome Not a Foreign Attack: CIA

