The University of Southern California bioengineer studies how lizards regrow their tails, with the goal of one day inducing regeneration in humans.

Thomas Lozito Is Figuring Out How Lizards Rebuild

Thomas Lozito Is Figuring Out How Lizards Rebuild

Thomas Lozito Is Figuring Out How Lizards Rebuild

The University of Southern California bioengineer studies how lizards regrow their tails, with the goal of one day inducing regeneration in humans.

The University of Southern California bioengineer studies how lizards regrow their tails, with the goal of one day inducing regeneration in humans.