Ribbon diagram of the protein coat of an adeno-associated virus
Preprints Propose Constellation of Causes for Kids’ Liver Disease
Two independent groups suggest the suite of recent unexplained hepatitis cases may stem from coinfection with an adeno-associated virus and a helper adeno- or herpesvirus, a duo which may be especially virulent in children with a particular genetic variant.
Liver glowing red underneath human torso
Mysterious Hepatitis Cases Reported in Young Children
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 18, 2022 | 3 min read
Officials have ruled out known hepatitis viruses as the cause of a rash of illnesses in Europe and the US.
Liver Dysfunction: Causes and Mechanisms
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 21, 2020 | 1 min read
Learn about the underlying causes and mechanisms behind liver pathophysiology.
Image of the Day: Jasper the Cat
The Scientist Staff | May 22, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers found a previously undiscovered hepadnavirus in an immunocompromised cat.
Ancient Humans Had Hepatitis B
Abby Olena, PhD | May 9, 2018 | 4 min read
Analyses of more than 300 ancient human genomes show that Hepatitis B virus has infected humans for at least 4,500 years and has much older origins than modern viral genomes would suggest.
Viral Relative of Hepatitis A Found in Seals
Amanda B. Keener | Aug 26, 2015 | 1 min read
Researchers accidentally discover the first liver-tropic virus that infects non-primates.
Croatia Extends Vaccine Mandate
Jef Akst | Mar 27, 2014 | 1 min read
A constitutional court upholds the requirement that Croatian children be vaccinated for hepatitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria, and more.
hepatitis c lasker award
Six Scientists Receive Lasker Awards
Eugene Russo | Oct 15, 2000 | 7 min read
Ubiquitin-related research has made the transition from the basic to clinical arena in the past decade, and the field is now central to understanding diseases ranging from cancer to neurodegenerative disorders.
