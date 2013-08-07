ADVERTISEMENT
CDC, FDA Warn Against Kratom Use
Jim Daley | Feb 25, 2018 | 2 min read
The herbal supplement, deemed an opioid by the FDA, was recently linked to a Salmonella outbreak in 20 states. 
Traditional Medicine for Leishmaniasis
Kerry Grens | Sep 14, 2015 | 2 min read
A plant used in traditional Mayan remedies to cure the parasitic infection produces a potent compound.
Cannabis Biotech
Daniel Cossins | Dec 1, 2014 | 8 min read
As medical marijuana businesses set up shop across the U.S., a handful of companies are taking the pharmaceutical route, guiding cannabis-derived drugs through clinical trials.
Inauthentic Herbals
Tracy Vence | Nov 6, 2013 | 1 min read
Using DNA barcoding, researchers show that herbal products are often contaminated or contain alternative compounds and fillers.
Week in Review: August 5–9
Jef Akst | Aug 9, 2013 | 5 min read
Flu researchers propose H7N9 studies; NIH makes deal to share HeLa genome; herbal “remedies” can cause cancer; scientists record grid cell activity in humans
Cancer-Causing Herbal Remedies
Ruth Williams | Aug 7, 2013 | 3 min read
A potent carcinogen lurks within certain traditional Chinese medicines.
