ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Hip Hop

Hip Hop

On Science and Hip Hop: Q&A with the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA
Aggie Mika | Oct 13, 2017 | 4 min read
The artist discusses music as a means to get kids excited about science, and the inspiration he took from astrophysics and polar bears.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT