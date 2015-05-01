ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. HIV latency

HIV latency

Scientists Look to Epigenetics to Thwart Viruses
Shawna Williams | Sep 1, 2017 | 5 min read
Some viral pathogens modify chromatin and other epigenetic machinery, making them appealing drug targets.
HIV Spread from Haiti to NYC in 1970, “Patient Zero” Not to Blame
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 26, 2016 | 4 min read
Whole-genome sequencing of preserved blood samples provides the clearest picture to date of the virus’s arrival and spread in the U.S.
Two-Faced Proteins May Tackle HIV Reservoirs
Amanda B. Keener | Oct 21, 2015 | 3 min read
Researchers design antibody-like proteins to awaken and destroy HIV holdouts.
Contributors
Jenny Rood | May 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2015 issue of The Scientist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT