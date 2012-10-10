ADVERTISEMENT
HIV pathogenesis

Resistance to HIV Engineered Via CRISPR
Anna Azvolinsky | Aug 3, 2017 | 3 min read
Mice transplanted with human hematopoietic stem cells that have an HIV receptor gene, CCR5, disrupted by gene editing allows the animals to ward off HIV infection. 
HIV Quickly Invades the Brain
Jenny Rood | Mar 30, 2015 | 2 min read
The virus that causes AIDS can replicate and mutate in the brain as early as four months after initial infection, according to a new study.
How HIV Destroys Immune Cells
Dan Cossins | Dec 19, 2013 | 4 min read
During HIV infection, CD4 T cells in lymphoid tissues initiate a highly inflammatory form of cell death that helps cripple the immune system.
 
Week in Review: November 18–22
Tracy Vence | Nov 22, 2013 | 4 min read
Chilly mice develop more tumors; gut bacteria aid cancer treatment; two Y chromosome genes sufficient for assisted reproduction; HIV’s “invisibility cloak”
SIV and the Expanding Virome
Sabrina Richards | Oct 10, 2012 | 3 min read
Monkeys infected with simian immunodeficiency virus have a higher diversity of gut viruses, pointing to a possible role of the virome in SIV pathogenesis.
