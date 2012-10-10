ADVERTISEMENT
HIV pathogenesis
Resistance to HIV Engineered Via CRISPR
Anna Azvolinsky
| Aug 3, 2017
| 3 min read
Mice transplanted with human hematopoietic stem cells that have an HIV receptor gene,
CCR5
, disrupted by gene editing allows the animals to ward off HIV infection.
HIV Quickly Invades the Brain
Jenny Rood
| Mar 30, 2015
| 2 min read
The virus that causes AIDS can replicate and mutate in the brain as early as four months after initial infection, according to a new study.
How HIV Destroys Immune Cells
Dan Cossins
| Dec 19, 2013
| 4 min read
During HIV infection, CD4 T cells in lymphoid tissues initiate a highly inflammatory form of cell death that helps cripple the immune system.
Week in Review: November 18–22
Tracy Vence
| Nov 22, 2013
| 4 min read
Chilly mice develop more tumors; gut bacteria aid cancer treatment; two Y chromosome genes sufficient for assisted reproduction; HIV’s “invisibility cloak”
SIV and the Expanding Virome
Sabrina Richards
| Oct 10, 2012
| 3 min read
Monkeys infected with simian immunodeficiency virus have a higher diversity of gut viruses, pointing to a possible role of the virome in SIV pathogenesis.
