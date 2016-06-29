ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. hobbit

hobbit

Image of the Day: Hirsute and How
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jun 11, 2018 | 1 min read
A newly described species of shrimp, Odontonia bagginsi, has been named after Bilbo Baggins. 
Gap Between “Hobbits” and Modern Humans Narrows
Tanya Lewis | Jun 29, 2016 | 1 min read
Remnants of fires indicate modern humans may have lived around the same time as Homo floresiensis.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT