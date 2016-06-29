ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
hobbit
hobbit
Image of the Day: Hirsute and How
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 11, 2018
| 1 min read
A newly described species of shrimp,
Odontonia bagginsi
, has been named after Bilbo Baggins.
Gap Between “Hobbits” and Modern Humans Narrows
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 29, 2016
| 1 min read
Remnants of fires indicate modern humans may have lived around the same time as
Homo floresiensis
.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT