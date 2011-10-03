ADVERTISEMENT
Nobel Winner’s Contribution Questioned
Cristina Luiggi | Dec 19, 2011 | 2 min read
A coauthor of the key paper that led to one of this year’s Nobel Prizes for Physiology or Medicine claims the recipient wasn’t involved in the research.
Immunologists Take Home Nobel
Rachel Nuwer | Oct 3, 2011 | 4 min read
The Nobel Assembly announced today that three researchers in the field of immunology will share the 2011 Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
