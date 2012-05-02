ADVERTISEMENT
AAAS Insiders Petition to Revoke Honors of Sexual Harassers
Shawna Williams | Aug 24, 2018 | 2 min read
The organization says it’s working on a policy.
Prizes Bigger than the Nobel
Shawna Williams | Oct 5, 2017 | 3 min read
The Nobel Prize may garner the most attention, but there are other biomedical awards at least as lucrative.
AAAS Fellowship to Chemist Repealed
Kerry Grens | Dec 23, 2015 | 2 min read
Technician’s death in Patrick Harran’s lab prompted the American Association for the Advancement of Science to yank Harran’s title as a fellow.
CRISPR Pioneers Honored
Molly Sharlach | Nov 18, 2014 | 2 min read
Influential researchers receive the 2015 Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences.
The National Academy’s New Members
Bob Grant | May 2, 2012 | 1 min read
Eighty-four new researchers are elected to America's premier science club.
