ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
honor
honor
AAAS Insiders Petition to Revoke Honors of Sexual Harassers
Shawna Williams
| Aug 24, 2018
| 2 min read
The organization says it’s working on a policy.
Prizes Bigger than the Nobel
Shawna Williams
| Oct 5, 2017
| 3 min read
The Nobel Prize may garner the most attention, but there are other biomedical awards at least as lucrative.
AAAS Fellowship to Chemist Repealed
Kerry Grens
| Dec 23, 2015
| 2 min read
Technician’s death in Patrick Harran’s lab prompted the American Association for the Advancement of Science to yank Harran’s title as a fellow.
CRISPR Pioneers Honored
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 18, 2014
| 2 min read
Influential researchers receive the 2015 Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences.
The National Academy’s New Members
Bob Grant
| May 2, 2012
| 1 min read
Eighty-four new researchers are elected to America's premier science club.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT