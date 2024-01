Host vouchering, the practice of preserving species known to harbor infectious diseases, can be used to help determine a pathogen’s source, scientists say.

Q&A: Natural History Museums’ Role in Pandemic Surveillance

Q&A: Natural History Museums’ Role in Pandemic Surveillance

Host vouchering, the practice of preserving species known to harbor infectious diseases, can be used to help determine a pathogen’s source, scientists say.

Host vouchering, the practice of preserving species known to harbor infectious diseases, can be used to help determine a pathogen’s source, scientists say.