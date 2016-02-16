ADVERTISEMENT
How horned rabbits led the way to the HPV vaccine
Book Excerpt from
On the Trail of the Jackalope
Michael P. Branch
| Feb 14, 2022
| 4 min read
In chapter 8, “Dr. Shope’s Warty Rabbits,” author Michael P. Branch describes the scientist who unearthed the viral cause of strange growths on wild rabbits.
Virologist Keerti Shah Dies
Catherine Offord
| Aug 2, 2019
| 3 min read
The Johns Hopkins University researcher’s work helped solidify the link between human papillomavirus and cervical cancer, leading to the approval of the HPV vaccine in 2006.
Cochrane Collaboration Expels Cofounder, Prompts Resignations
Catherine Offord
| Sep 18, 2018
| 3 min read
Physician Peter Gøtzsche, a board member of the organization, has been an outspoken critic of certain vaccines and of the pharma industry in general.
Lasker Awards Go to a Cell Biologist and Cancer Vaccine Pioneers
Kerry Grens
| Sep 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Douglas Lowy and John Schiller, whose work led to the HPV vaccine, and Michael Hall, who discovered the TOR pathway, win this year’s prizes.
Researchers Call for Retraction of Paper that Questions HPV Vaccine
Jef Akst
| Dec 22, 2016
| 2 min read
Oncologists have raised concerns about a mouse study that suggests the vaccine for human papillomavirus could cause brain damage.
Paper Linking Vaccine to Behavioral Changes Removed
Bob Grant
| Feb 16, 2016
| 2 min read
The editor in chief of
Vaccine
has “temporarily removed” a study, published on the journal’s website in January, which suggested the aluminum adjuvant in an HPV vaccine caused behavioral changes in mice.
