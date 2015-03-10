ADVERTISEMENT
European Brain Project Extended
Bob Grant | Nov 3, 2015 | 1 min read
The European Commission has agreed to add three years of funding to the Human Brain Project, which has had its detractors since launching in 2013.
Human Brain Project Reviewed
Bob Grant | Mar 10, 2015 | 2 min read
After weathering serious criticism last year, the European Commission–backed effort to map the brain’s neural connections must reform or die, a review panel says.
