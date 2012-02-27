ADVERTISEMENT
human ovarian stem cells
Ovarian Stem Cell Debate
Ed Yong
| Jul 9, 2012
| 3 min read
Opinion is divided on a new paper showing that adult ovaries do not contain egg-making stem cells, contrary to the findings of two recent studies that themselves appeared to overturn longstanding dogma.
Growing Human Eggs
Hannah Waters
| Jun 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Germline stem cells discovered in human ovaries can be cultured into fresh eggs.
Ovarian Stem Cells in Humans?
Sabrina Richards
| Feb 27, 2012
| 4 min read
Adult human ovaries contain a population of stem cells capable of generating immature egg cells.
