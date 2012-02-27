ADVERTISEMENT
  3. human ovarian stem cells

Ovarian Stem Cell Debate
Ed Yong | Jul 9, 2012 | 3 min read
Opinion is divided on a new paper showing that adult ovaries do not contain egg-making stem cells, contrary to the findings of two recent studies that themselves appeared to overturn longstanding dogma.
Growing Human Eggs
Hannah Waters | Jun 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Germline stem cells discovered in human ovaries can be cultured into fresh eggs.
Ovarian Stem Cells in Humans?
Sabrina Richards | Feb 27, 2012 | 4 min read
Adult human ovaries contain a population of stem cells capable of generating immature egg cells.
