Image of the Day: Ancient Cooking
Hunter-gatherers cooked and ate carb-rich rhizomes.
Çatalhöyük excavation poop coprolite whipworm parasite egg neolithic farming
Parasites in Ancient Poo Reflect Neolithic Settlers’ Lifestyle
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 21, 2019 | 4 min read
From an excavation of a site called Çatalhöyük, in modern-day Turkey, scientists recover preserved whipworm eggs—a sign of settling down and living in close quarters.
DNA Analysis Paints New Picture of 10,000-Year-Old Briton
Shawna Williams | Feb 7, 2018 | 2 min read
“Cheddar Man” had dark hair and blue eyes, a sequencing analysis suggests.
Hunter-gatherer Microbiomes Cycle with the Seasons
Abby Olena, PhD | Aug 24, 2017 | 3 min read
The composition of the gut microbiota varies by time of year and is more diverse than that of industrialized groups.
