ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Ancient Cooking
Hunter-gatherers cooked and ate carb-rich rhizomes.
Image of the Day: Ancient Cooking
Image of the Day: Ancient Cooking
Hunter-gatherers cooked and ate carb-rich rhizomes.
Hunter-gatherers cooked and ate carb-rich rhizomes.
Home
Subjects
hunter-gatherer
hunter-gatherer
Parasites in Ancient Poo Reflect Neolithic Settlers’ Lifestyle
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jun 21, 2019
| 4 min read
From an excavation of a site called Çatalhöyük, in modern-day Turkey, scientists recover preserved whipworm eggs—a sign of settling down and living in close quarters.
DNA Analysis Paints New Picture of 10,000-Year-Old Briton
Shawna Williams
| Feb 7, 2018
| 2 min read
“Cheddar Man” had dark hair and blue eyes, a sequencing analysis suggests.
Hunter-gatherer Microbiomes Cycle with the Seasons
Abby Olena, PhD
| Aug 24, 2017
| 3 min read
The composition of the gut microbiota varies by time of year and is more diverse than that of industrialized groups.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT