Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.

Bacterial Tractor Beams Bring Radiation to Tumors

Bacterial Tractor Beams Bring Radiation to Tumors

Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.

Colonizing tumors with engineered bacteria may allow researchers to target sites currently inaccessible to radionuclide therapy.