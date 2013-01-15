ADVERTISEMENT
  3. IBM Watson

TS Picks: May 7, 2015
Tracy Vence | May 7, 2015 | 1 min read
Genetics & genomics edition
Watson to Match Patients to Clinical Trials
Bob Grant | Sep 8, 2014 | 1 min read
IBM’s cognitive computer will be individualizing trial plans for cancer patients at the Mayo Clinic.
Watson Challenges Cancer
Kerry Grens | Mar 20, 2014 | 1 min read
The IBM supercomputer, famous for its game show performance, will aid in cloud-based analyses of genomic data.  
Watson, MD
Beth Marie Mole | Feb 1, 2013 | 3 min read
A collaborative project between IBM and the Cleveland Clinic brings artificial intelligence to patients’ bedsides.
Watson, MD, In Action
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Meet the people behind teaching IBM's Jeopardy-winning robot how to excel in the medical profession.
Watson’s Potty Mouth
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 15, 2013 | 1 min read
IBM programmers had to clean up the super computer’s language after it learned profanity on the Internet.
