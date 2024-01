Miami University’s plant conservatory was growing seedlings of iboga, which contains an illegal, psychoactive substance.

Professors Could Lose Jobs for Housing Rare, Psychedelic Plant

Professors Could Lose Jobs for Housing Rare, Psychedelic Plant

Professors Could Lose Jobs for Housing Rare, Psychedelic Plant

Miami University’s plant conservatory was growing seedlings of iboga, which contains an illegal, psychoactive substance.

Miami University’s plant conservatory was growing seedlings of iboga, which contains an illegal, psychoactive substance.