ice man

Splitting Hairs
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Sep 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Fragments of mitochondrial DNA from deer hair found on the clothing of an ice-entombed mummy offer a glimpse into Copper Age ecology.
The Iceman Cometh
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Aug 31, 2014 | 1 min read
Meet Ötzi, the Copper Age ice man who is helping scientists reconstruct changes in the population genetics of the red deer he hunted.
