Additional #IceBucketChallenge Payoffs
Jef Akst
| Jul 28, 2016
| 2 min read
Researchers identify a new ALS-associated gene thanks to funds generated by the social media challenge that went viral in summer 2014.
#IceBucketChallenge Payoff
Jef Akst
| Aug 20, 2015
| 1 min read
A year after the viral ALS awareness campaign raised millions, researchers say they have something to show for the influx of funds.
Opinion: #IceBucketChallenge, Investing Well
James Heywood
| Sep 10, 2014
| 4 min read
Hundreds of thousands participated in the ALS campaign that went viral, but how are they supposed to decide where to donate?
#IceBucketChallenge Highlights Difficult Funding Decisions
Jef Akst
| Sep 3, 2014
| 6 min read
The ALS Association has raised more than $100 million in donations through a charity campaign that went viral. How should that money be spent?
