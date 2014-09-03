ADVERTISEMENT
Additional #IceBucketChallenge Payoffs
Jef Akst | Jul 28, 2016 | 2 min read
Researchers identify a new ALS-associated gene thanks to funds generated by the social media challenge that went viral in summer 2014.
#IceBucketChallenge Payoff
Jef Akst | Aug 20, 2015 | 1 min read
A year after the viral ALS awareness campaign raised millions, researchers say they have something to show for the influx of funds.
Opinion: #IceBucketChallenge, Investing Well
James Heywood | Sep 10, 2014 | 4 min read
Hundreds of thousands participated in the ALS campaign that went viral, but how are they supposed to decide where to donate?
#IceBucketChallenge Highlights Difficult Funding Decisions
Jef Akst | Sep 3, 2014 | 6 min read
The ALS Association has raised more than $100 million in donations through a charity campaign that went viral. How should that money be spent?
