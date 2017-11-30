ADVERTISEMENT
This is DishBrain, an in vitro system that combines human brain cells with artificial intelligence technology, which researchers at Australian biotech Cortical Labs recently trained to play the classic 1972 Atari video game Pong. Fluorescent markers show axons in green, neuron bodies in purple, dendrites in red, and all other cells in blue. Where multiple markers are present, colors are merged and typically appear as yellow or pink. Posted: October 12, 2022
Caught on Camera
See some of the coolest images recently featured by The Scientist.
Image of the Day: Alzheimer’s Genes
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 19, 2019 | 1 min read
Mutations within the MS4A gene cluster have been linked to changes in protein levels that affect disease risk.
Co-mimic pairs from the species Heliconius erato (odd columns) and Heliconius melpomene (even column) sorted by greatest similarity from top left to bottom right
Image of the Day: ButterflyNet
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 16, 2019 | 1 min read
Scientists used machine learning to analyze the coevolution of physical traits in butterflies.
Mind the Graph
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph | 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
The sponge Mycale grandis overgrowing coral on the reef in K?ne?ohe Bay
Image of the Day: Cooperative Sponges
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 15, 2019 | 1 min read
Mycale grandis teams up with microbes housed inside it to gather nutrients.
sei proteins help protect flies from heat-induced seizures
Image of the Day: Seizure Proteins
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 14, 2019 | 1 min read
The sei ion channel in fruit flies keeps their neuronal excitability in check.
glowing swell shark
Image of the Day: Fluorescent Sharks
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 13, 2019 | 1 min read
A newfound family of metabolites emits green light in response to the blue light of the deep ocean, causing certain sharks to glow.
a gall midge larva leaping
Image of the Day: Legless Leaps
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 12, 2019 | 1 min read
The goldenrod gall midge, a type of fly, bears larvae that can jump through the air despite their lack of limbs.
SLAP microscope
Image of the Day: Super Speedy Microscopy
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 9, 2019 | 1 min read
Two-photon imaging captures chemical signaling between live mouse neurons on a millisecond timescale.
tweaking microbiome composition reduces colorectal tumor growth in mice
Image of the Day: Tamed Gut Bacteria
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 8, 2019 | 2 min read
Curbing the growth of harmful bacteria in mouse microbiomes reduces the animals’ incidence of inflammation-related colorectal cancer.
smartphone controlled device implanted in mouse brain
Image of the Day: Smartphone-Controlled Brains
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 7, 2019 | 1 min read
A device implanted into mice can modulate brain circuit activity over long periods of time.
Microneedle patch delivers liquid medications
Image of the Day: Artificial Snake Bite
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 6, 2019 | 1 min read
A microneedle delivers liquid medicines through tiny, fang-like points.
Harbor seal with wearable device to track its movement
Image of the Day: Harbor Seal Wearables
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 2, 2019 | 1 min read
External satellite transmitters fitted to the animals’ heads track their movements and habitat use.
Mouse club cells
Image of the Day: Resilient Lung Cells
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 1, 2019 | 1 min read
A specific type of lung cell withstands flu infection by doubling down on DNA repair.
cells frozen with new cryoprotectant
Image of the Day: Frigid Cells
Nicoletta Lanese | Jul 31, 2019 | 1 min read
A new cryoprotectant safeguards frozen cells against degradation.
artificial intelligence feature the scientist
AI Uses Images and Omics to Decode Cancer
Amber Dance | May 1, 2019 | 10 min read
Machine learning can analyze photographs of cancer, tumor pathology slides, and genomes. Now, scientists are poised to integrate that information into cancer uber-models.
New Technique Captures Entire Fly Brain in 3D
Carolyn Wilke | Jan 18, 2019 | 2 min read
The method combines two approaches to reveal a high-resolution map of all 40 million synapses.
Image of the Day: Eye-Opener
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jul 17, 2018 | 1 min read
An open-source microscopy method can super-resolve live cells even under low lighting.
Image of the Day: Hold My Brood
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | May 9, 2018 | 1 min read
Cuckoo catfish trick cichlids into caring for their eggs in a strategy known as brood parasitism.
Image of the Day: Snowflake
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Nov 30, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at metal alloys that form snowflake-like structures called crystalline dendrites.
