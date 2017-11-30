Subscribe
Image of the Day: Alzheimer’s Genes
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 19, 2019
| 1 min read
Mutations within the
MS4A
gene cluster have been linked to changes in protein levels that affect disease risk.
Image of the Day: ButterflyNet
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 16, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists used machine learning to analyze the coevolution of physical traits in butterflies.
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph
| 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
Image of the Day: Cooperative Sponges
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 15, 2019
| 1 min read
Mycale grandis
teams up with microbes housed inside it to gather nutrients.
Image of the Day: Seizure Proteins
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 14, 2019
| 1 min read
The sei ion channel in fruit flies keeps their neuronal excitability in check.
Image of the Day: Fluorescent Sharks
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 13, 2019
| 1 min read
A newfound family of metabolites emits green light in response to the blue light of the deep ocean, causing certain sharks to glow.
Image of the Day: Legless Leaps
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 12, 2019
| 1 min read
The goldenrod gall midge, a type of fly, bears larvae that can jump through the air despite their lack of limbs.
Image of the Day: Super Speedy Microscopy
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 9, 2019
| 1 min read
Two-photon imaging captures chemical signaling between live mouse neurons on a millisecond timescale.
Image of the Day: Tamed Gut Bacteria
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 8, 2019
| 2 min read
Curbing the growth of harmful bacteria in mouse microbiomes reduces the animals’ incidence of inflammation-related colorectal cancer.
Image of the Day: Smartphone-Controlled Brains
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 7, 2019
| 1 min read
A device implanted into mice can modulate brain circuit activity over long periods of time.
Image of the Day: Artificial Snake Bite
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 6, 2019
| 1 min read
A microneedle delivers liquid medicines through tiny, fang-like points.
Image of the Day: Harbor Seal Wearables
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 2, 2019
| 1 min read
External satellite transmitters fitted to the animals’ heads track their movements and habitat use.
Image of the Day: Resilient Lung Cells
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 1, 2019
| 1 min read
A specific type of lung cell withstands flu infection by doubling down on DNA repair.
Image of the Day: Frigid Cells
Nicoletta Lanese
| Jul 31, 2019
| 1 min read
A new cryoprotectant safeguards frozen cells against degradation.
AI Uses Images and Omics to Decode Cancer
Amber Dance
| May 1, 2019
| 10 min read
Machine learning can analyze photographs of cancer, tumor pathology slides, and genomes. Now, scientists are poised to integrate that information into cancer uber-models.
New Technique Captures Entire Fly Brain in 3D
Carolyn Wilke
| Jan 18, 2019
| 2 min read
The method combines two approaches to reveal a high-resolution map of all 40 million synapses.
Image of the Day: Eye-Opener
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jul 17, 2018
| 1 min read
An open-source microscopy method can super-resolve live cells even under low lighting.
Image of the Day: Hold My Brood
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 9, 2018
| 1 min read
Cuckoo catfish trick cichlids into caring for their eggs in a strategy known as brood parasitism.
Image of the Day: Snowflake
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Nov 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at metal alloys that form snowflake-like structures called crystalline dendrites.
