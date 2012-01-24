ADVERTISEMENT
  3. immune-privilege

Pregnancy May Explain Ebola Return
Kerry Grens | Dec 21, 2015 | 1 min read
Health officials suspect recently reported cases of the disease in Liberia might stem from a flare-up of the virus in a survivor who became pregnant.
Brain Drain
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 1, 2015 | 3 min read
The brain contains lymphatic vessels similar to those found elsewhere in the body, a mouse study shows.
Eye Trials Give Hope for Stem Cells
Hannah Waters | Jan 24, 2012 | 4 min read
Preliminary data from human embryonic stem cell trials for two degenerative eye disorders are promising, but challenges remain for more complex tissues.
