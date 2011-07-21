ADVERTISEMENT
a DNA strand
First Blockchain-based Genomic Data Marketplace Launches
EncrypGen will enable individuals to sell their deidentified data for research.
Cornell to Build NYC Research Campus
Cristina Luiggi | Dec 21, 2011 | 1 min read
New York City major names Cornell University as the winner of the year-long competition for rights to build a new sci-tech research facility in the city.
Proposals in for NYC Research Campus
Cristina Luiggi | Nov 1, 2011 | 1 min read
With bids due last week, the city of New York City will now proceed to choose which university will get to build a high-tech research facility in the city.
NYC Lures Universities to Build Science Facility
Megan Scudellari | Jul 21, 2011 | 1 min read
The city will provide cheap real estate and up to $100 million for a science and engineering campus.
