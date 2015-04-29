ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. incidental findings

incidental findings

Disease-Linked Genes Questioned
Jef Akst | Jan 6, 2016 | 2 min read
Many patients with genetic variations linked to cardiac disorders do not exhibit any symptoms, raising concerns about the validity of incidental findings of genetic tests.
Study Participants Want to Know
Jef Akst | Apr 29, 2015 | 1 min read
Most people who participate in research that involves genetic testing prefer to be told if they have mutations that increase their risk of treatable disease, according to a large survey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT