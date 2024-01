The results of an early trial in 31 brain cancer patients finds immune activity boosted in the tumor, and possibly longer survival.

Immune-Activating Gene Therapy for Glioblastoma

Immune-Activating Gene Therapy for Glioblastoma

The results of an early trial in 31 brain cancer patients finds immune activity boosted in the tumor, and possibly longer survival.

The results of an early trial in 31 brain cancer patients finds immune activity boosted in the tumor, and possibly longer survival.