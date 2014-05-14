ADVERTISEMENT
infanticide

When Males Kill Young
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Nov 13, 2014 | 3 min read
Many social factors contributed to the evolution of male infanticide in mammal societies.
Week in Review: May 12–16
Tracy Vence | May 16, 2014 | 3 min read
Antidepressant could prevent Alzheimer’s plaques; 12,000-year-old human skeleton sequenced; disentangling the mystery of octopus arms; taking a look at the ocular microbiome
The Infanticidal-to-Paternal Switch
Jef Akst | May 14, 2014 | 3 min read
Researchers reveal a group of neurons in the mouse brain that mediate a male’s instincts to either eat or nurture pups.
