Disconnects between end users and architects create additional costs and suboptimal design decisions. Here’s how to rectify that.

Opinion: Consult Researchers When Designing Lab Buildings

Opinion: Consult Researchers When Designing Lab Buildings

Disconnects between end users and architects create additional costs and suboptimal design decisions. Here’s how to rectify that.

Disconnects between end users and architects create additional costs and suboptimal design decisions. Here’s how to rectify that.