Researchers say they've figured out how some reproductive ants live up to 30 years—far longer than workers.

Secret to Reproductive Ants’ Longevity Revealed

Secret to Reproductive Ants’ Longevity Revealed

Researchers say they've figured out how some reproductive ants live up to 30 years—far longer than workers.

Researchers say they've figured out how some reproductive ants live up to 30 years—far longer than workers.