The winding trail of environmental microplastics leads researchers to the human digestive ecosystem.

Garbage to Guts: The Slow-Churn of Plastic Waste

Garbage to Guts: The Slow-Churn of Plastic Waste

Garbage to Guts: The Slow-Churn of Plastic Waste

The winding trail of environmental microplastics leads researchers to the human digestive ecosystem.

The winding trail of environmental microplastics leads researchers to the human digestive ecosystem.