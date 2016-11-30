ADVERTISEMENT
  3. intraspecies diversity

The Pangenome: Are Single Reference Genomes Dead?
Catherine Offord | Dec 1, 2016 | 10+ min read
Researchers are abandoning the concept of a list of genes sequenced from a single individual, instead aiming for a way to describe all the genetic variation within a species.
Infographic: Partitioning the Genome
Catherine Offord | Nov 30, 2016 | 1 min read
To make sense of the genetic variation within species, researchers are turning to the concept of the pangenome.
