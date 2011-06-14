ADVERTISEMENT
Week in Review: August 29–September 2
Jef Akst
| Sep 2, 2016
| 3 min read
Roger Tsien dies; the CRISPR patent dispute you’ve never heard of; immunotherapy for Alzheimer’s; Tasmanian devils developing resistance to transmissible cancer
Do Patents Promote or Stall Innovation?
Catherine Offord
| Jun 1, 2016
| 10 min read
A petition recently filed with the Supreme Court triggers renewed debate about the role of patents in the diagnostics sector.
“Heroes of CRISPR” Disputed
Tracy Vence
| Jan 19, 2016
| 4 min read
Critics have harsh words for the Broad Institute’s Eric Lander and
Cell
over a recent perspective piece describing the history of CRISPR.
Opinion: Translation Nation
Kathleen Marsman and Lisa McKerracher
| Nov 18, 2015
| 3 min read
What’s in store for commercialization grants at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research?
TS
Picks: January 29, 2014
Tracy Vence
| Jan 29, 2015
| 1 min read
Celebrating lab techs; Myriad settles suits; publish in top-tier journals or perish
Keeping Up with IP
Kate Yandell
| Sep 1, 2014
| 8 min read
It’s never too early to start thinking about intellectual property rights—even for biologists doing basic research.
Yet Another Lawsuit over Genetic Tests
Tracy Vence
| Jun 17, 2014
| 1 min read
Myriad Genetics, the company originally behind tests for the cancer-associated BRCA mutations, is suing another competitor for patent infringement.
Week in Review: August 19–23
Tracy Vence
| Aug 23, 2013
| 3 min read
The importance of smORFs; America Invents Act and innovation in biotech; birds adjust their behavior to avoid cars; in defense of fundamental science
Opinion: AIA Does Not Discriminate
G. Nagesh Rao
| Aug 21, 2013
| 3 min read
The America Invents Act (AIA) was a step in the right direction for US competitiveness and open innovation.
Medicines for the World
Suerie Moon and Ellen â??t Hoen and Suerie Moon and Ellen â??t Hoen
| Oct 1, 2012
| 5 min read
A global R&D treaty could boost innovation and improve the health of the world’s poor—and rich.
IP Lawsuits Settled
Jef Akst
| Sep 5, 2012
| 1 min read
Two lawsuits against prominent researcher Craig Thompson for allegedly failing to share intellectual property with his institution lead to a licensing agreement on cancer diagnostics.
Opinion: On the Gene Patent Debate
Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
| Mar 7, 2012
| 3 min read
Two key patent cases that no doubt will impact the future of personalized medicine are pending review by the US Supreme Court. What will the Court decide?
Female Frontrunners
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2012
| 7 min read
How to successfully surmount the challenges women face in becoming biotech industry leaders
Gene Patents Upheld
Jef Akst
| Jul 29, 2011
| 1 min read
A US federal appeals court says human genes are patentable.
Opinion: Food Security Needs Sound IP
Howard D. Grimes, Jane Payumo, and Keith Jones
| Jul 20, 2011
| 4 min read
To meet the agricultural demands of the growing population, appropriate technology transfer incentives are a must.
Opinion: IP problems for personal med
Jennifer Gordon, Steve Lendaris and Anna Volftsun
| Jun 14, 2011
| 3 min read
Legal battles over gene patents and uncooperative patent holders threaten the widespread implementation of personalized medicine.
