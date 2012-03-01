ADVERTISEMENT
Another CRISPR Biotech Goes Public
Bob Grant | Sep 12, 2016 | 1 min read
CRISPR Therapeutics, the company started by a pioneer of the gene editing technology, plans to raise $90 million from an initial public offering.
Another Gene-Editing IPO
Bob Grant | Apr 12, 2016 | 2 min read
Intellia Therapeutics, which seeks to develop CRISPR-based technologies to target rare diseases, is hoping to raise $120 million in an initial public offering.
Biotech Stocks Take a Hit
Kerry Grens | Sep 30, 2015 | 2 min read
Some say the biotech bubble has burst over concerns that drug prices are too high—and may soon be regulated.
Biotech Terminates IPO
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Aug 14, 2014 | 2 min read
The Israeli firm Vascular Biogenics withdrew its initial public offering after six days of trading. 
Biotech IPOs Surge
Kerry Grens | Aug 22, 2013 | 5 min read
The drought has ended for biotech companies seeking to join the public market, but whether this upward swing will last is anybody’s guess.
Braving the IPO Drought
Megan Scudellari | Mar 1, 2012 | 7 min read
Despite nervous investors and a volatile market, a courageous few biotechnology companies are taking their chances on Wall Street.
