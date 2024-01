Despite having valid visas to attend universities, more than a dozen would-be graduate students have been detained at the airport and sent back to Iran in recent months.

Iranian Students Denied Entry to US

Iranian Students Denied Entry to US

Despite having valid visas to attend universities, more than a dozen would-be graduate students have been detained at the airport and sent back to Iran in recent months.

Despite having valid visas to attend universities, more than a dozen would-be graduate students have been detained at the airport and sent back to Iran in recent months.