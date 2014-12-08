ADVERTISEMENT
IRB
IRB
New Federal Policy for Human Research Subjects Delayed
Diana Kwon
| Jan 22, 2018
| 2 min read
Both higher education and industry associations were advocating for a later implementation date for the Common Rule, which governs human studies.
More Transparency in IRB-Industry Ties
Kerry Grens
| Jul 13, 2015
| 2 min read
Conflicts of interest among institutional review board members are disclosed more often than they were a decade ago, according to a survey of academics.
New NIH IRB Guidelines Proposed
Jef Akst
| Dec 8, 2014
| 1 min read
A draft policy from the US National Institutes of Health suggests that clinical studies performed at multiple sites should be reviewed by a single institutional review board.
