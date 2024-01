Dental calculus provides a look into the diets of 42 people who died during the Great Irish Famine.

Image of the Day: Famine Victim Teeth

Image of the Day: Famine Victim Teeth

Dental calculus provides a look into the diets of 42 people who died during the Great Irish Famine.

Dental calculus provides a look into the diets of 42 people who died during the Great Irish Famine.