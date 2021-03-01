ADVERTISEMENT
Brick building with tall windows and letters in front that say "Food and Drug Administration"
FDA Limits Use of J&J Vaccine, Citing Safety Concerns
US adults are now only eligible for the vaccine under certain circumstances.
building sign
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Garners First Full Approval
Chloe Tenn | Nov 24, 2021 | 1 min read
Health Canada has given the single COVID-19 shot the official greenlight for use in people 18 and older.
Colored 3D rendered image SEM view of Ebola virus
New Ebola Case Confirmed in DRC Months After Previous Outbreak
Chloe Tenn | Oct 11, 2021 | 3 min read
Ebola virus was detected in samples from a child who died last week, the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health announce.
an illustration of a blood vessel with clumped-together blood cells inside
Blood Clot Risk from COVID-19 Higher than After Vaccines: Study
Shawna Williams | Apr 16, 2021 | 3 min read
The chance of developing cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was nearly 10 times higher in the two weeks following a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection than after receiving an mRNA vaccine, a data analysis finds.
US Health Authorities Ask for Pause in J&J COVID-19 Vaccination
Kerry Grens | Apr 13, 2021 | 2 min read
The FDA and CDC are investigating a handful of reports of blood clots that occurred several days after people received the one-and-done shot.
US Authorizes a Third COVID-19 Vaccine
Asher Jones | Mar 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot immunization could reach people’s arms as early as March 2.
