FDA Limits Use of J&J Vaccine, Citing Safety Concerns
US adults are now only eligible for the vaccine under certain circumstances.
US adults are now only eligible for the vaccine under certain circumstances.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Garners First Full Approval
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 24, 2021
| 1 min read
Health Canada has given the single COVID-19 shot the official greenlight for use in people 18 and older.
New Ebola Case Confirmed in DRC Months After Previous Outbreak
Chloe Tenn
| Oct 11, 2021
| 3 min read
Ebola virus was detected in samples from a child who died last week, the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health announce.
Blood Clot Risk from COVID-19 Higher than After Vaccines: Study
Shawna Williams
| Apr 16, 2021
| 3 min read
The chance of developing cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was nearly 10 times higher in the two weeks following a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection than after receiving an mRNA vaccine, a data analysis finds.
US Health Authorities Ask for Pause in J&J COVID-19 Vaccination
Kerry Grens
| Apr 13, 2021
| 2 min read
The FDA and CDC are investigating a handful of reports of blood clots that occurred several days after people received the one-and-done shot.
US Authorizes a Third COVID-19 Vaccine
Asher Jones
| Mar 1, 2021
| 2 min read
Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot immunization could reach people’s arms as early as March 2.
