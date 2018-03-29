ADVERTISEMENT
One hand holding the other, depicting pain in the joints
A Bacterial Culprit for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scientists identified a species of Subdoligranulum that may drive disease.
A Bacterial Culprit for Rheumatoid Arthritis
A Bacterial Culprit for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Scientists identified a species of Subdoligranulum that may drive disease.

Scientists identified a species of Subdoligranulum that may drive disease.

Identified: Molecular Predictors of Rheumatoid Arthritis Relapse
Ruth Williams | Jul 15, 2020 | 4 min read
The presence of a particular set of RNAs in the blood forewarns of an onset of severe symptoms and points to the cells involved.
arthritis in rats
Image of the Day: Reversing Arthritis
Amy Schleunes | Jan 28, 2020 | 1 min read
A combination of two drugs appears to restore cartilage in rats.
the knees of a woman sitting on grass outside
Adult Humans Can Regenerate Cartilage: Study
Shawna Williams | Oct 10, 2019 | 2 min read
Collagen inside ankles has more turnover than that in hips, thanks to the action of microRNAs.
mouse foot 28 days post chikungunya infection
Image of the Day: Viral Residue
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 30, 2019 | 1 min read
Genetic material from the chikungunya virus remains in mouse cells after infection and may be linked to later joint pain.
Image of The Day: Open-and-Shut Case
Catherine Offord | Oct 4, 2018 | 1 min read
A special hinge joint allows some turtle species to close and open their shells.
Collapsing Bubbles May Make Knuckle Cracks Noisy
Ashley Yeager | Mar 29, 2018 | 2 min read
A new mathematical model suggests the “popping” sound comes from partial bursts of gas sacs in joint fluid.
