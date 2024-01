The Nobel laureate was a proponent of LSD, a consultant for O.J. Simpson’s legal defense, and the creator of a company that infused jewelry with celebrities’ DNA.

Kary Mullis, Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dies

Kary Mullis, Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dies

The Nobel laureate was a proponent of LSD, a consultant for O.J. Simpson’s legal defense, and the creator of a company that infused jewelry with celebrities’ DNA.

The Nobel laureate was a proponent of LSD, a consultant for O.J. Simpson’s legal defense, and the creator of a company that infused jewelry with celebrities’ DNA.