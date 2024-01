At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.

Tuberculosis Can Emerge After Cancer Immunotherapy

Tuberculosis Can Emerge After Cancer Immunotherapy

At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.

At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.