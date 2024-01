With her husband, she studied allergic reactions and identified antibodies that set off itching, wheezing, and rashes.

Pioneering Immunologist Teruko Ishizaka Dies

Pioneering Immunologist Teruko Ishizaka Dies

With her husband, she studied allergic reactions and identified antibodies that set off itching, wheezing, and rashes.

With her husband, she studied allergic reactions and identified antibodies that set off itching, wheezing, and rashes.