Bacteria that live in the digestive tracts of animals may influence the adaptive trajectories of their hosts.

The Inside Guide: The Gut Microbiome’s Role in Host Evolution

The Inside Guide: The Gut Microbiome’s Role in Host Evolution

The Inside Guide: The Gut Microbiome’s Role in Host Evolution

Bacteria that live in the digestive tracts of animals may influence the adaptive trajectories of their hosts.

Bacteria that live in the digestive tracts of animals may influence the adaptive trajectories of their hosts.