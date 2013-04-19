ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Lamar Smith

EPA Seeks to Restrict the Science Used in Policymaking
Kerry Grens | Apr 23, 2018 | 2 min read
Republican politicians have been trying to limit data to only those publicly available, but opponents say that would neglect private, yet important, information.
NSF Refuses to Hand Over Reviews
Kate Yandell | May 17, 2013 | 1 min read
The agency told a Congressional committee that it would not forward peer-reviewer comments of social science grants the committee had requested.
A New Way to Promote Science?
Kate Yandell | May 13, 2013 | 1 min read
Members of Congress have suggested that the President should be able to pick a US Science Laureate.
Republicans Say Peer Review Isn’t Enough
Kate Yandell | Apr 30, 2013 | 2 min read
Representative Lamar Smith (R-TX) is writing legislation to change the rules of the NSF’s grant review process.
Science Funding Criteria Challenged
Kate Yandell | Apr 19, 2013 | 2 min read
Republican representatives question how the NSF reviews grants.
