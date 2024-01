A new study reveals an unexpected role for the immune cells and a previously unknown mechanism for the wasting syndrome.

Cachexia Is Driven By Killer T Cells in a Mouse Model of Infection

Cachexia Is Driven By Killer T Cells in a Mouse Model of Infection

Cachexia Is Driven By Killer T Cells in a Mouse Model of Infection

A new study reveals an unexpected role for the immune cells and a previously unknown mechanism for the wasting syndrome.

A new study reveals an unexpected role for the immune cells and a previously unknown mechanism for the wasting syndrome.