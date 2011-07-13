ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. leaf-cutting ant

leaf-cutting ant

Biofuel Mimicry
Dan Cossins | Oct 1, 2013 | 4 min read
Could the fungus-gardening activities of leafcutter ants teach humans how to produce sustainable biofuels?
Gardener's Delight
Dan Cossins | Sep 30, 2013 | 1 min read
See the complex symbiosis going on between fungus, ants, and bacteria within a leafcutter anthill.
Ants Select Better Microbes
Beth Marie Mole | Sep 14, 2012 | 2 min read
Researchers identified the 3-step process leaf-cutter ants use to grow helpful bacteria on their bodies.
Seirian Sumner: Wasp Whisperer
Cristina Luiggi | Aug 1, 2011 | 3 min read
Research Fellow, Institute of Zoology, London. Age: 37
Genome Digest
Cristina Luiggi | Jul 13, 2011 | 2 min read
Meet the species whose DNA has recently been sequenced.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT