Thanks to administrative shuffling, professor Carl-Wilhelm Vogel remains employed at the University of Hawai‘i despite the removal of his position in the new state budget, but the university’s faculty union says lawmakers might have crossed a legal line.

Hawai‘i Legislature Terminates Tenured Professor’s Position

Hawai‘i Legislature Terminates Tenured Professor’s Position

Thanks to administrative shuffling, professor Carl-Wilhelm Vogel remains employed at the University of Hawai‘i despite the removal of his position in the new state budget, but the university’s faculty union says lawmakers might have crossed a legal line.

Thanks to administrative shuffling, professor Carl-Wilhelm Vogel remains employed at the University of Hawai‘i despite the removal of his position in the new state budget, but the university’s faculty union says lawmakers might have crossed a legal line.