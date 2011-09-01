ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Leishmania

New Drug Target for Three Tropical Diseases
Tracy Vence | Aug 9, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers efficiently clear mice of the parasites that cause leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, and sleeping sickness by inhibiting the parasites’ kinetoplastid proteasomes.
Infection Assistants
Ruth Williams | Oct 22, 2015 | 3 min read
Parasite-derived exosomes boost Leishmania infection in mice. 
Traditional Medicine for Leishmaniasis
Kerry Grens | Sep 14, 2015 | 2 min read
A plant used in traditional Mayan remedies to cure the parasitic infection produces a potent compound.
Week in Review: July 21–25
Tracy Vence | Jul 25, 2014 | 3 min read
Blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostics; CRISPR cuts out HIV; Leishmania and the sand fly microbiome; deconstructing the lionfish science fair debacle
Are Leishmania Protecting their Sand Fly Hosts?
Ruth Williams | Jul 23, 2014 | 3 min read
The microbial contents of sand fly stomachs may have important consequences for the spread of leishmaniasis.
Genome Digest
Cristina Luiggi | Nov 2, 2011 | 3 min read
Meet the species whose DNA has recently been sequenced.
Piggyback Pathogen
Jessica P. Johnson | Sep 1, 2011 | 1 min read
Editor’s Choice in Immunology
