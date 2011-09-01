ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Leishmania
Leishmania
New Drug Target for Three Tropical Diseases
Tracy Vence
| Aug 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers efficiently clear mice of the parasites that cause leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, and sleeping sickness by inhibiting the parasites’ kinetoplastid proteasomes.
Infection Assistants
Ruth Williams
| Oct 22, 2015
| 3 min read
Parasite-derived exosomes boost
Leishmania
infection in mice.
Traditional Medicine for Leishmaniasis
Kerry Grens
| Sep 14, 2015
| 2 min read
A plant used in traditional Mayan remedies to cure the parasitic infection produces a potent compound.
Week in Review: July 21–25
Tracy Vence
| Jul 25, 2014
| 3 min read
Blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostics; CRISPR cuts out HIV;
Leishmania
and the sand fly microbiome; deconstructing the lionfish science fair debacle
Are
Leishmania
Protecting their Sand Fly Hosts?
Ruth Williams
| Jul 23, 2014
| 3 min read
The microbial contents of sand fly stomachs may have important consequences for the spread of leishmaniasis.
Genome Digest
Cristina Luiggi
| Nov 2, 2011
| 3 min read
Meet the species whose DNA has recently been sequenced.
Piggyback Pathogen
Jessica P. Johnson
| Sep 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Editor’s Choice in Immunology
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT